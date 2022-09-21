Spire to Continue Providing NOAA With Radio Occultation Data

Spire Global has booked an order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to deliver commercial radio occultation satellite weather data to the agency in support of the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service.

NOAA said Tuesday the fifth and final delivery order was awarded under an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for purchasing vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and other RO data supporting operational weather models and several applications.

Under the Commercial Data Program, Spire will provide NESDIS with 3,300 RO profiles daily over a six-month period that starts on Jan. 18, 2023. The delivery is in line with the initiative’s Commercial Data Purchase project tht supports operational weather forecasting.

NESDIS offers the use and distribution of the RO data without restrictions, promoting open sharing of near-real-time data among all global users.

NOAA is already planning to continue commercial data purchases via another IDIQ to sustain integration of data into the numerical weather prediction models of the agency.