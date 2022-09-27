Shared Spectrum Company will develop 5G technologies and network enhancements for the Department of Defense after being selected to take charge of two 5G spectrum sharing phase 2 projects.

The company said Monday both projects will look into the spectrum sharing capacity between radars utilized by the U.S. Air Force and 5G cellular services and systems in the 3.1 to 3.45 GigaHertz band. It will be tested at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

SSC will also be able to look into spectrum coexistence and security services via application programming interfaces and changes to the 5G protocol.

“These projects develop technologies that will provide the DOD and commercial 5G operators with access to significantly more 5G spectrum,” said SSC CEO Mark McHenry, adding that the company will work with InterDigital, CommAgility, Boeing and CFRS on the projects.

The initiatives are part of the Defense Department’s 5G experimentation and scaling up efforts across military sites, including piloting 5G-enabled augmented virtual reality for mission planning and training, assessing 5G-enabled smart warehouses, as well as enhancing 5G capability for command and control.