SecurityScorecard’s Board Adds Sue Gordon as Independent Director

Sue Gordon, a nearly four-decade intelligence community veteran and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient has been named an independent director at SecurityScorecard.

She joins SecurityScorecard’s board of directors as the company aims to help public and private sector customers manage cyber risk, the New York-based cybersecurity tech provider said Thursday.

Gordon is known for helping transform the IC’s approach to tackle political, national security and economic matters during her time as the principal deputy director of national intelligence.

The former CIA official is a board member at CACI International, Avantus Federal, BlackSky Technology and Mitre. Her company, Gordon Ventures, provides advice to technology industry clients that focus on software development, quantum, cyber and space systems, among other areas.

