Sumo Logic Expands FedRAMP-Moderate Offering With Cloud SIEM; Boosts CloudHesive Partnership

Sumo Logic has brought in its cloud-based security information and event management services as part of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-Moderate offering as it seeks to support public sector agencies’ monitoring, privacy and safeguarding of critical data.

The latest designation comes after Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM obtained an Amazon Web Services security competency status in July, the Software-as-a-Service analytics platform said Wednesday.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and monitoring for cloud products and services.

In addition, Sumo Logic also scaled up its partnership with cloud-based managed security services provider CloudHesive to strengthen the cybersecurity posture to meet the federal government’s security protocol requirements.

“Together, [Sumo and CloudHesive] will bring cloud-native technologies to enable public sector and higher education institutions to make the right investments, navigate complexity and realize value quickly,” said George Gerchow, chief security officer and senior vice president of information technology at Sumo Logic.