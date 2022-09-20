System High to Discuss Cybersecurity Services at National Cyber Summit; Doug Kumbalek Quoted

System High confirmed its attendance at the National Cyber Summit, where it is set to discuss its cybersecurity services and tailored measures to mitigate cyber threats and attacks.

The company said Monday it will also talk about its Two Knights Defense joint venture and how the business’ methodologies will help speed up compliance, enhance efficiency and demonstrate network consistency.

“As System High continues to expand our footprint and presence, including within the Huntsville area, we’re proud to have a strong presence at one of the nation’s most innovative cybersecurity-technology events,” said Doug Kumbalek, the company’s chief strategy officer.

The National Cyber Summit will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Sept. 21 and 22. The cybersecurity technology event focuses on three areas: education, collaboration and innovation.

System High will also be present during the National Cyber Summit job fair on Sept. 21 and will be on the hunt for talents among cybersecurity professionals and college-level students focusing on cybersecurity degree-related programs.