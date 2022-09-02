Dan Batrack: Tetra Tech to Help EPA Assess Climate Change Impacts Under $100M Contract

Tetra Tech has won a five-year, $100 million contract from the Environmental Protection Agency to analyze the effects of global climate change on human health and ecosystems.

The company said Thursday it will aim to produce models of different climate scenarios and interactive geographic information system displays under the single-award contract.

EPA also tasked the technical services provider to determine the adaptive capacity of ecosystems during climate change, habitat destruction and urbanization processes.

Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech, said the company intends to apply its Delta suite of data analytics and digital technology platforms to carry out the project with EPA.

He added that the company has supported the agency’s research and development office over the past 15 years.