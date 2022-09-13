Tidelift Secures Additional Investments to Further Develop Open Source Software Management Tech

Tidelift, which provides platforms meant to improve the resilience of open source software supply chain, expanded its Series C financing to $33.5 million after securing additional investments from AEI HorizonX, a venture capital group formed by AE Industrial Partners and Boeing, and Cisco Investments.

Tidelift said it will use the additional funding to expand its market presence and broaden the capabilities of its open source software management platform.

Existing investors that participated in the funding round include Atlassian Ventures, Dorilton Ventures, Foundry, General Catalyst and Kaiser Permanente.

Tyler Rowe, vice president at AEI HorizonX, said the venture capital investment platform is committed to advancing innovation meant to improve open source software that supports the public sector and the aerospace industry.

“Tidelift’s approach of partnering with maintainers to ensure their open source projects meet accepted enterprise standards allows organizations like Boeing to more fully utilize open source and, ultimately, deliver more value to customers,” added Rowe.

Tidelift’s customers include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Geological Survey, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Fannie Mae, Hughes, Adobe, Bloomberg and IEEE.