TQI Solutions Awarded $78M DISA Contract for Pearl Harbor IT, Cybersecurity Support

TQI Solutions will provide information technology and cybersecurity services at a Pearl Harbor-located U.S. Navy shipyard in Hawaii under a potential five-year, $78.2 million contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The contract has a base period of performance valued at $19.3 million followed by four option years, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Contract work will occur at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s area of responsibility at Naval Base Guam.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization received five proposals for the single award, firm-fixed-price contract via the SAM.gov website.

TQI Solutions is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that offers mission and IT support services to Navy organizations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

