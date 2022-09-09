SNC Subsidiary, TRANSCOM to Collaborate on Space Transportation Research; Tom Vice Quoted

A Sierra Nevada Corp. subsidiary and the U.S. Transportation Command have agreed to jointly develop point-to-point approaches for military personnel and equipment delivery to locations across the globe.

Sierra Space will perform emerging technology research and concept development work in support of Department of Defense force projection and non-combat operations under the cooperative R&D agreement with TRANSCOM, the company said Thursday.

Tom Vice , CEO of Sierra Space, said the business aims to help defense personnel reach destinations within three hours through the use of hypersonic and heavy payload technologies.