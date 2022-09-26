in News, Space

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy Brings NRO National Security Payload to Space

ULA’s Delta IV Heavy Brings NRO National Security Payload to Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A National Reconnaissance Office payload took off on Saturday aboard a United Launch Alliance-built Delta IV Heavy rocket that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the NROL-91 national security mission.

This mission was ULA’s 96th National Security mission and the NRO’s 10th mission on board a Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle – a history that we are very proud of,” Gary Wentz, vice president of government and commercial programs at the BoeingLockheed Martin joint venture, said in a statement published Saturday.

Wentz noted that the mission marks the company’s fifth and final Delta IV Heavy launch from the West Coast and ULA looks forward to preparing Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg for future Vulcan flights.

NROL-91 will provide space-based intelligence information to U.S. warfighters, decision-makers and intelligence analysts to help them protect national security and support global humanitarian efforts, according to NRO.

Christopher Scolese, director of NRO and a 2022 Wash100 awardee, said Delta IV Heavy has played a key role in NRO’s history by helping the agency develop an architecture for space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

As our agency and the aerospace industry continue to innovate and evolve, we will explore new vehicles for launching payloads even more efficiently and effectively, with even greater capacity, agility, speed, and resilience. We are excited about the new technologies and partnerships that will define our next chapter,” added Scolese.

NRO said it has two remaining launches with ULA using the company’s Delta IV Heavy rocket under a contract with Space Systems Command’s Assured Access to Space organization. These two missions are expected to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in 2023 and 2024.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

BoeingChristopher ScoleseDelta IV HeavyGary WentzGovconLockheed MartinNational Reconnaissance OfficeNational SecurityNRONROL-91rocket launchspace systems commandulaunited launch allianceVandenberg Space Force Base

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

DARPA Taps Inca Digital Federal to Look Into Crypto Security Risks - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DARPA Taps Inca Digital Federal to Look Into Crypto Security Risks