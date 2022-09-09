in Contract Awards, News

UltiSat Receives NOAA Satcom Services Contract

Speedcast subsidiary UltiSat has booked a multiyear contract to provide communications support for the Antarctic operations of a polar-orbiting environmental satellite constellation managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

UltiSat said Thursday it intends to use teleport facilities and a global interconnect network to deliver fiber optic terrestrial connectivity to the Joint Polar Satellite System program and NOAA’s mission partners at a National Science Foundation-run ground station located on Ross Island.

NOAA will use the commercial satcom service in efforts to study environmental hazards and climate change impacts, the company noted.

The JPSS program, a collaboration between NOAA and NASA, supports the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

