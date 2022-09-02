Ventech Solutions Obtains AWS Government Competency Designation

Ventech Solutions, a technology and health care service provider, has been awarded government competency status in the Amazon Web Services partner network for supporting federal customers through the delivery of workloads and applications on AWS.

The AWS government competency designation underscores the Columbus, Ohio-based company’s capability to assist civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, as well as state and local governments in propelling efficiency and innovation and satisfying requirements, Audie Murphy, vice president of solutions engineering at Ventech Solutions, said in a statement published Thursday.

“The AWS Government Competency is a valuable achievement that demonstrates Ventech Solutions’ experience in providing innovative and quality solutions to federal agencies.”

The AWS Competency Program identifies, validates and promotes company partners with technical expertise and proven success in managing government workloads.