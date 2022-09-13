VMD to Help Secure TSA IT Systems

VMD will provide information technology cybersecurity services to the Transportation Security Administration under a potential five-year task order with a one-year base period.

The company said Monday it will recruit information security professionals to collaborate with development, operational and infrastructure support teams and agency directors to identify approaches for protecting mission-critical systems against cyberthreats.

Under the Security Engineering and Compliance task order, VMD will work to help the agency apply public and private sector cybersecurity guidelines as well as toolsets meant to identify, analyze and monitor threats to IT assets.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based IT contractor has supported TSA over the past decade.