Xage Forms New Unit to Offer Infrastructure Cybersecurity Consulting Services

Palo Alto, California-based Xage Security has created a business unit with the goal of helping critical infrastructure operators protect operational and information technology systems against cyber threats.

Xage Cybersecurity Services will perform consulting work to assist clients in the assessment, design and implementation of strategies and technology platforms, the company said Wednesday.

The new business will also offer support to pipeline operators after they adopt controls based on guidelines set forth by the Transportation Security Administration.

Post-implementation offerings cover maintenance and updates through continuous review and service level agreement-based operational support.

Xage added that it will partner with HCL Technologies and other systems integration companies to help address cyber defense requirements in the critical infrastructure sector.

In the same announcement, Xage said cybersecurity veteran Amit Pawar joined the company to serve as vice president of consulting and services.