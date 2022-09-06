in Contract Awards, News

Xcelerate to Extend Joint Expeditionary Platform Modernization Work Under DLA Contract; Mark Drever Quoted

Xcelerate Solutions has secured a three-year task order to continue helping the Defense Logistics Agency modernize its joint expeditionary acquisition business systems supporting contingency operations.

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Friday it will provide modernization and sustainment services in support of DLA’s Joint Contingency and Expeditionary Services Contingency Business Environment portfolio of applications.

“Over its lifecycle, the JCXS portfolio has grown, and each tool provides unique capabilities to help our warfighters manage vendors, supply orders, payments, and contracts efficiently and effectively,” commented Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate.

The task order was awarded under the eight-year, $6 billion J6 Enterprise Technology Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract announced in 2016.

Xcelerate has been delivering development and sustainment support services to DLA for over a decade now to assist the agency in efforts to ensure enhanced warfighting capabilities.

