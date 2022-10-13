A ‘Good Scout’ Makes a Great Leader: Former Inova Exec Todd Stottlemyer

The National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Todd Stottlemyer, former CEO of Inova Health System’s Center for Personalized Health, with the 2015 Technology Good Scout Award.

Stottlemyer has decades-long industry experience, including time serving at health care-focused information technology companies. As chief executive of ICPH, he has oversight of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute and the Inova Translational Medicine Institute.

His career also covers sitting on the boards of LMI, Verato, IST Research and Maximus. Currently, the executive works as CEO and board member at health care technology products and services provider CNSI, and as venture partner at growth equity firm Blue Delta Capital Partners.

Stottlemyer was also among Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 Award recipients in 2019, underscoring his health IT initiative and driving innovation for CNSI. He is one of several Wash100 awardees who were also named BSA’s Good Scout honorees.

ExecutiveBiz featured Todd Stottlemyer as part of Executive Mosaic media group’s coverage of Good Scouts who were recognized for their impacts in the tech sector and demonstration of scouting values.

The BSA National Capital Area Council’s 2022 award luncheon event will take place on Nov. 2 at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel in Virginia to honor LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner.

Visit the NCAC BSA website to read more information about the council’s annual luncheon event and see its full list of honorees since 1997.