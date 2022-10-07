A ‘Good Scout’ Makes a Great Leader: ManTech Chairman Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips, chairman of ManTech, was presented with the Boy Scouts of America’s 2020 Technology Good Scout Award for exemplifying the organization’s values while driving innovation in the technology sector.

The National Capital Area Council of BSA hosted a virtual event on Nov. 17 to give recognition to Phillips, who was the chairman, president and CEO of ManTech at that time.

Aside from being a Good Scout honoree, Phillips has consistently demonstrated industry leadership as evidenced by his consecutive placement in the Wash100 Award list, Executive Mosaic‘s annual selection of elite executives and officials who have massive influence in the government contracting landscape.

Phillips has driven ManTech to achieve continued organic growth through contract awards and M&A activities, including its recent sale to Carlyle that made it a private company and led to executive movements.

ExecutiveBiz featured Kevin Phillips as part of Executive Mosaic media group’s coverage of Good Scouts who were recognized for their impacts in the tech sector and demonstration of scouting values.

The BSA National Capital Area Council’s 2022 award luncheon event will take place on Nov. 2 at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel in Virginia to honor LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner.

Visit the NCAC BSA website to read more information about the council’s annual luncheon event and see its full list of honorees since 1997.