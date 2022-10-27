in News

A ‘Good Scout’ Makes a Great Leader: Robert Beyster

A 'Good Scout' Makes a Great Leader: Robert Beyster - top government contractors - best government contracting event

https://www.leidos.com/company/history/our-founder

Robert Beyster, a GovCon sector legend who founded Science Applications International Corp., was honored by the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 1997 as the inaugural Technology Good Scout Award recipient.

He established SAIC with an employee ownership structure in 1969 and it grew to an $11 billion company prior to its 2013 split into two publicly traded entities: Leidos and SAIC.

Beyster retired in 2004 after 35 years of service at the company and co-authored the book “The SAIC Solution: How We Built An $8 Billion Employee-Owned Technology Company.”

The iconic SAIC founder died of natural causes in December 2014 at age 90.

ExecutiveBiz featured Robert Beyster as part of Executive Mosaic media group’s coverage of Good Scouts who were recognized for their contributions to the Greater Washinton tech sector and demonstration of scouting values.

The BSA National Capital Area Council’s 2022 award event is scheduled to take place Nov. 2 at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel in Virginia, with LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner serving as the honoree. Visit the NCAC BSA website to read more information about the council’s annual luncheon program and see its full list of awardees since 1997.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

awards and recognitionBSADoug WagonerExecutive MosaicGovconLeidosLMINational Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of AmericaRobert BeysterSAICTechnology Good Scout Award

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Executive Spotlight: Jeffrey Phelan, Public Sector Chief Technologist With H2O - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Jeffrey Phelan, Public Sector Chief Technologist With H2O
Collins Aerospace Books Air Force Contract for Comm System Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Collins Aerospace Books Air Force Contract for Comm System Production