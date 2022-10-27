A ‘Good Scout’ Makes a Great Leader: Robert Beyster

https://www.leidos.com/company/history/our-founder

Robert Beyster, a GovCon sector legend who founded Science Applications International Corp., was honored by the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in 1997 as the inaugural Technology Good Scout Award recipient.

He established SAIC with an employee ownership structure in 1969 and it grew to an $11 billion company prior to its 2013 split into two publicly traded entities: Leidos and SAIC.

Beyster retired in 2004 after 35 years of service at the company and co-authored the book “The SAIC Solution: How We Built An $8 Billion Employee-Owned Technology Company.”

The iconic SAIC founder died of natural causes in December 2014 at age 90.

ExecutiveBiz featured Robert Beyster as part of Executive Mosaic media group’s coverage of Good Scouts who were recognized for their contributions to the Greater Washinton tech sector and demonstration of scouting values.

The BSA National Capital Area Council’s 2022 award event is scheduled to take place Nov. 2 at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel in Virginia, with LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner serving as the honoree. Visit the NCAC BSA website to read more information about the council’s annual luncheon program and see its full list of awardees since 1997.