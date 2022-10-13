Accenture’s Federal Arm Books $189M Contract to Migrate CDC Applications to Cloud; Jill Olmstead Quoted

The government-focused arm of information technology and consulting services company Accenture has secured a three-year, $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the optimization and transfer of data to the cloud.

During the next few years, Accenture Federal Services will help the CDC update and prepare its data and application arsenal for cloud storage. The contracted work is intended to enable the agency to strengthen their technological outlook in order to best meet U.S. citizens’ public health needs, the Arlington, Virginia-based subsidiary said Thursday.

Jill Olmstead, managing director and health consulting lead at AFS, stated that the company plans to leverage its “public health experience, Cloud First capabilities, and innovation investments” to collaboratively ensure that the CDC completes its migration to the cloud, working to achieve its overarching mission of shielding the public from health and security challenges.

Olmstead also pointed to increased and improved data access as a key aspect of AFS’ work under the contract.

Over the course of the contract’s lifespan, AFS plans to modernize the CDC’s information technology programs and data sets, while weighing and selecting various ways to deepen the programs’ impact. Then, after determining maximum functionality and confirming the security of the storage space, the tools will be moved to their new home in the cloud.

AFS was tapped for comparable work in August by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. Under that contract, it will be upgrading and maintaining the organization’s cloud-hosted service management system, ServiceNow during a five-year period.

In a similar vein, the company won a five-year, $118 million contract in March from the State Department to assist with data management. This work will involve the AFS team modifying the department’s passport and visa system.