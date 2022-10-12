Accrete, Quantifind Awarded AI Tech Production Contracts to Help DOD Fight Foreign Malign Influence

The Department of Defense awarded contracts to Accrete AI Government and Quantifind to produce their artificial intelligence platforms designed to analyze commercially and publicly available information to detect patterns and relationships with foreign adversaries.

The AI-based tools from Accrete and Quantifind enable DOD analysts and investigators to identify links between organizations, networks of interest and individuals and detect foreign malign influence by gathering open-source web-based content such as news sources, patent databases, social media and blogs into an intelligence search system, the Defense Innovation Unit said Tuesday.

DIU noted that such tools show information on adversarial governments’ infrastructure investments in developing countries and financial and banking activities in vulnerable capital markets.

Tools from Quantifind and Accrete offer DOD a capability to “extract, structure, and visualize relevant data points, resolve what is true, and isolate the ‘so what’ in order to bring timely recommendations to decision makers,” said Jaime Fitzgibbon, AI program manager at DIU.

In 2020, DIU selected the two companies to work on prototype projects meant to provide platforms that could help shed light on activities of state-based foreign competitors.