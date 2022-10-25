in Contract Awards, News

Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build Propulsion Tech for Navy Torpedo Development Program

Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build Propulsion Tech for Navy Torpedo Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aerojet Rocketdyne has been selected to produce a propulsion system and other components that Raytheon Technologies will integrate with a torpedo being built for the U.S. Navy.

Both companies will work as part of an industry team led by Raytheon’s missiles and defense business that supports the branch’s Compact Rapid Attack Weapon program, Aerojet Rocketdyne said Monday.

The Navy intends for its future CRAW to primarily target adversarial submarines and expects the system to potentially defend against other torpedoes.

For the team project, Aerojet Rocketdyne aims to power the weapon with the Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System developed through a company-funded manufacturing initiative.

The company’s Coleman Aerospace subsidiary will house production efforts for the propulsion, afterbody and tail structures of the torpedo offering.

In addition, the Navy is looking to use adopt the Aerojet Rocketydine-made SCEPS to power the branch’s MK 54 MOD 2 torpedo through an other transaction agreement.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Aerojet RocketdyneColeman Aerospacecompact rapid attack weaponGovconMK 54 MOD 2raytheon missiles & defenseSCEPSStored Chemical Energy Propulsion SystemU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

iTech AG to Work With GovCIO Subsidiary on EPA IT Support Task Order; Randall Brown Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
iTech AG to Work With GovCIO Subsidiary on EPA IT Support Task Order; Randall Brown Quoted
HII Tests UUV Launch, Recovery Platform for Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII Tests UUV Launch, Recovery Platform for Navy