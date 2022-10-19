Aerospace Vet Jeffrey Lane Named Vector CTO

Vector Launch appointed Jeffrey Lane, a defense and aerospace industry veteran with 40 years of experience, as chief technology officer.

Lane will be responsible for creating and implementing technology strategies within Vector, the company said Tuesday.

The executive recently had a five-month stint as a consultant at Lane Aerospace and previously served as chief engineer of hypersonic systems at Northrop Grumman. He spent close to 29 years at Boeing, serving as X-51 airframe and propulsion integration IPT lead before departing in 2008.

“I look forward to helping accelerate product development as well as creating solutions to solve some of our nation’s most pressing national security challenges,” said Lane.

In addition to Lane’s appointment, Shaun Coleman joined the board of Vector as an executive adviser.

Coleman currently serves as chief product officer and board member at Secure EMP-Resistant Edge and brings with him 30 years of software and entrepreneurial experience. In 2016, he became the first investor of Vector.