Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for F-16 Ventral Fin Design Project

The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Collins Aerospace a three-year contract to design a lighter version of the F-16 fighter jet’s ventral fin with the use of thermoplastic welding technology.

The project seeks to apply best practices from the development of an F-16 composite aircraft horizontal stabilizer and other similar efforts, the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary said Wednesday.

Collins Aerospace plans to invest $100 million over five years to mature its technology for manufacturing thermoplastic materials intended to support military and commercial platforms.

The business estimates the use of thermoplastic composites and automation processes in the production line can reduce the cost of making aircraft components by at least 30 percent.

Written by Jamie Bennet

