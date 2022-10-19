Air Force to Solicit Info on Technologies for Rapid Sustainment Office

The U.S. Air Force will host an informational industry day on Dec. 6 to gather information on advanced manufacturing and other technologies that will help in the enhancement and modernization of maintenance and logistics across the service branch.

A notice posted on Tuesday on SAM.gov indicates the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is looking for technology services that can cater to its Rapid Sustainment Office’s focus areas: advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation and robotics, data and digital environments, as well as rapid and austere maintenance environments.

The application of these potential technologies is envisioned to help the RSO boost its mission preparedness and raise global maintenance capabilities in contested and friendly environments.

Interested participants are required to send their participation email, which includes a one-page summary of the technology capabilities by Oct. 31. RSO will evaluate submissions and will notify participants by Nov. 16.