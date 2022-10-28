Army Demos Lockheed-Made Radar for Counter UAS Operations

https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2022-10-27-US-Armys-Q-53-Multi-Mission-Radar-Demonstrates-Counter-UAS-Mission

The U.S. Army showcased how a Lockheed Martin -built multi-mission radar was able to assist a counter unmanned aerial system defeat system during an exercise in Yuma, Arizona.

The service branch’s AN/TPQ-53 MMR work with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system to launch the Coyote Block 2 C-UAS defeat system at the Army-led demo, Lockheed said Thursday.

David Kenneweg, program director of Army radars at Lockheed, remarked that the Q-53 radar can help speed up decision-making for warfighters as it is capable of enhancing air surveillance and integrating with C2 systems and larger weapon systems.

The Q-53 radar was built in Syracuse, New York, and was designed to locate enemy mortars, rockets and artillery.

Lockheed secured a follow-on contract in July 2021 to enhance the radar’s capabilities including support for long range precision fires and air as well as missile defense missions.

The defense system manufacturer has so far supplied the Army and foreign partners with a total of 195 Q-53 radars.