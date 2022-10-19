Army Seeks White Papers on Counter-sUAS Technologies

The U.S. Army is soliciting white papers from vendors to determine industry interest in demonstrating fixed or mobile capabilities that can counter threats posed by Group 3 small unmanned aircraft systems.

Interested stakeholders should only submit white papers if their proposed systems are ready for testing by May 2023, according to a project announcement published Tuesday.

The service branch’s Joint C-sUAS Office and Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office are looking for systems at Technology Readiness Level 6+ that can counter small drones at distances equal or greater than 4 kilometers and integrate with Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control.

JCO and RCCTO plan to select up to 10 companies that will be invited for an in-person oral presentation to further discuss their proposed technologies. The offices intend to evaluate presentations based on several factors, including technical merit, proposed plan for FAADC2 integration and ability to repair the platform in a deployed environment.

After the oral presentation, selected offerors will be asked to demonstrate their proposed systems during the JCO DEMO 4 scheduled for May 2023 at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The demonstration may result in prototype other transaction agreements and the service may award a follow-on production contract upon the completion of a prototype project.

JCO will host a virtual industry day on Oct. 28 to address questions related to the project announcement.

White papers are due Nov. 7.