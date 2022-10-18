Arvenita Cherry Elevated to President Post at Maximus Foundation

Maximus has promoted Arvenita Cherry to the roles of vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and president of the government services provider’s foundation.

Cherry took over John Boyer, who served as Maximus Foundation‘s president for 17 years and will remain the foundation’s chairman until his retirement, Maximus said Monday.

Following his retirement within the fiscal year, Cherry will also assume the chairman post. In the meantime, both executives will work on completing a grant cycle for the foundation.

Cherry has been with Maximus since September 2020 and earlier worked as senior director of DE&I. As VP, she is now responsible for Maximus’ diversity strategy, including the launch of employee resource groups.

Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, expressed confidence in Cherry’s leadership of the foundation and thanked Boyer for his commitment and efforts that “culminated with the highest annual grant total” in support of the organization.