Axient Subsidiary Enters Missile Defense Research Partnership

Axient ’s Systems Engineering Group subsidiary has partnered with a Dutch research organization to perform analysis work that will center around air and missile defense programs.

The partnership between SEG and the Netherlands-based applied scientific research entity TNO seeks to address customer priorities within NATO and joint forces, Axient said Tuesday.

Both parties intend to create a solicitation response framework and share information with each other to meet their research, development and technical synergy goals.

The signing of the cooperation pact took place at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium.

Private equity firm Sagewind Capital launched Axient in June 2021 to consolidate four acquisitions into one company that offers mission support to defense and civilian agency customers.