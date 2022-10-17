BAE Secures Australian Destroyer Fleet Sustainment Contract

BAE Systems will help sustain Australia’s fleet of Hobart-class destroyer ships under a six-year contract with an estimated value of $96 million.

The company said Thursday it will act as the capability life cycle manager of the HMAS Hobart, HMAS Brisbane and HMAS Sydney at RAN’s Fleet Base East in Sydney.

This award is a continuation of BAE’s 2017 contract with the Australian navy for the management of the Hobart DDG Enterprise. The defense contractor already has a team of 100 specialists designated to maintain the fleet.

Hobart-class DDG vessels were built by Australia’s Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance to provide air support for accompanying ships as well as helicopter surveillance and response in combat areas. The fleet is equipped with sonar systems and close-in defensive weapons for undersea warfare.