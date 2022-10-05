in News, Technology

BAE Unveils New Electronics Engineering, Manufacturing Facility in Texas

BAE Systems has expanded its electronics manufacturing capabilities in Texas with the opening of an Austin-located, $150 million facility that provides space for engineering design, laboratory and offices.

The company said Tuesday half of the 390,000-square-foot innovation facility will be dedicated to the manufacturing of technologies in areas including autonomy, cyber and sensor.

It will focus on the design and production of radio frequency and infrared countermeasure systems used in defense applications.

The facility, located in Parmer Austin Business Park, also offers expansion space to accommodate future workforce and capability growth.

Dave Harrold, vice president and general manager of countermeasure and electromagnetic attack solutions at BAE’s electronic systems division, said the company aims to double its workforce in Austin over the coming years as part of efforts to expand its presence in Central Texas.

BAE’s electronic systems division operates the new facility to accommodate the demand for commercial, defense and space electronics.

