Boeing Subsidiary, DARPA to Advance AI Development Initiative

Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences subsidiary has secured another contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue supporting a program meant to maintain America’s lead in artificial intelligence.

The new contract will cover the development of scalable techniques for adding uncertainty from sensors and environments into machine learning system outputs in support of the agency’s Enabling Confidence Artificial Intelligence Exploration program, Aurora said Monday.

The EC AIE effort will help the defense department develop advanced tools for processing and combining data from multiple sources while providing consistent performance in missions.

Aurora will partner with the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory of Massachusetts Institute of Technology to generate and maintain statistical models for object detection and tracking under a subaward.

Aurora previously received contract awards to support four other DARPA projects including Intelligent Auto-Generation and Composition of Surrogate Models, Shared-Experience Lifelong Learning, Gamebreaker and Techniques for Machine Vision Disruption.

Written by Kacey Roberts

