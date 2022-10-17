Booz Allen, ARC Partner to Develop 5G-Powered Military Weapon Sensor

Booz Allen Hamilton has partnered with defense technology provider Armaments Research Company to develop a 5G-powered weapons sensing and data sharing system for the U.S. military.

The partnership under a previously awarded contract with Booz Allen will integrate data collected from weapon sensors into the company’s 5G-powered network in support of a Department of Defense experimentation program, ARC said Sunday.

ARC’s artificial intelligence-based tactical weapons sensor works to collect battlefield and soldier performance data to help ground force commanders make informed decisions.

The project is part of a U.S. Army effort to prototype and optimize 5G-enabled augmented reality and virtual reality and internet of things capabilities for military applications at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

“This partnership will help reveal what’s conceivable as the Army considers new approaches to gaining overmatch in future conflict,” Michael Canty, CEO of ARC.