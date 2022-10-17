in News, Technology

Booz Allen, ARC Partner to Develop 5G-Powered Military Weapon Sensor

Booz Allen, ARC Partner to Develop 5G-Powered Military Weapon Sensor - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Booz Allen Hamilton has partnered with defense technology provider Armaments Research Company to develop a 5G-powered weapons sensing and data sharing system for the U.S. military.

The partnership under a previously awarded contract with Booz Allen will integrate data collected from weapon sensors into the company’s 5G-powered network in support of a Department of Defense experimentation program, ARC said Sunday.

ARC’s artificial intelligence-based tactical weapons sensor works to collect battlefield and soldier performance data to help ground force commanders make informed decisions.

The project is part of a U.S. Army effort to prototype and optimize 5G-enabled augmented reality and virtual reality and internet of things capabilities for military applications at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

“This partnership will help reveal what’s conceivable as the Army considers new approaches to gaining overmatch in future conflict,” Michael Canty, CEO of ARC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

5GARCArmaments Research CompanyBooz Allen HamiltonGovconIoTMichael Canty

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BAE Secures Australian Destroyer Fleet Sustainment Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Secures Australian Destroyer Fleet Sustainment Contract
Amazon's Kuiper Satellites Eyed to Act as 'Translators' for Military Mesh Network - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amazon’s Kuiper Satellites Eyed to Act as ‘Translators’ for Military Mesh Network