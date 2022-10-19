in Industry News, News

Carahsoft Recognized With Raytheon Premier Supplier Award; Mike McCalip Quoted

Carahsoft Recognized With Raytheon Premier Supplier Award; Mike McCalip Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft has secured Raytheon TechnologiesPremier Award for Overall Excellence in the cost competitiveness category in recognition of its “exceptional” performance in providing affordable technology offerings.

Mike McCalip, vice president of government programs and strategy at Carahsoft, said in a statement published Tuesday the company and its reseller partners are committed to providing cost-effective technologies to help customers utilize their resources more efficiently.

“We strive to exceed expectations and are delighted to deliver this value to our Public Sector customers,” McCalip added.

The annual recognition is part of Raytheon’s Performance+ Program, which recognizes suppliers that demonstrate excellence in four categories: cost competitiveness; technology and innovation; business management and customer service; and collaboration.

The award highlights the nearly 20-year partnership between Raytheon and Carahsoft to deliver mission-critical platforms and services to the federal government.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

2022 Premier Supplier AwardcarahsoftGovconMike McCalipraytheon technologies

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Boeing Subsidiary, DARPA to Advance AI Development Initiative - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Subsidiary, DARPA to Advance AI Development Initiative
General Atomics, Army Complete 1st Gray Eagle UAS Test Flight Using Ground Modernization Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics, Army Complete 1st Gray Eagle UAS Test Flight Using Ground Modernization Software