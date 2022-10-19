Carahsoft Recognized With Raytheon Premier Supplier Award; Mike McCalip Quoted

Carahsoft has secured Raytheon Technologies‘ Premier Award for Overall Excellence in the cost competitiveness category in recognition of its “exceptional” performance in providing affordable technology offerings.

Mike McCalip, vice president of government programs and strategy at Carahsoft, said in a statement published Tuesday the company and its reseller partners are committed to providing cost-effective technologies to help customers utilize their resources more efficiently.

“We strive to exceed expectations and are delighted to deliver this value to our Public Sector customers,” McCalip added.

The annual recognition is part of Raytheon’s Performance+ Program, which recognizes suppliers that demonstrate excellence in four categories: cost competitiveness; technology and innovation; business management and customer service; and collaboration.

The award highlights the nearly 20-year partnership between Raytheon and Carahsoft to deliver mission-critical platforms and services to the federal government.