Carahsoft to Market Pyramid Decision Intell Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology and Pyramid Analytics will bring the latter’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered technology to the U.S. federal market segment to help customers in their decision-making efforts in health care, homeland security and defense areas.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will make Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform available to federal, state, local and government agencies through its contract vehicles, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

Carahsoft will serve as Pyramid’s master government aggregator and will offer marketing and sales support to generate interest and demand.

Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform is a unified platform that works to combine data preparation, business analytics and data science with an AI-powered governed self-service experience.

“This partnership provides Government customers with the opportunity to leverage their business data to make better, more informed decisions,” said Edward Walinsky, who leads the Pyramid team at Carahsoft.