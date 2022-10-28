Carahsoft Wins Leidos IT Channel Partner of the Year Recognition; Mike McCalip Quoted

Image Title: Mike McCalip Source: LinkedIn

Carahsoft Technology was presented with Leidos’ IT Channel Partner of the Year award during an annual event highlighting the defense contractor’s suppliers that display excellence in technology, innovation, collaboration and partnership.

Leidos recognized Carahsoft’s efforts to support its go-to-market strategy by providing innovative technology that enabled increased performance outcomes, the latter company said Thursday.

Carahsoft has collaborated with Leidos over the past decade to deliver mission-critical platforms and services to the federal government.

“It is a privilege to work alongside our partner network to achieve amazing results for the Public Sector. We look forward to continuing to provide cost-effective, innovative solutions that make a difference for our customers,” said Mike McCalip, vice president of government programs and strategy at Carahsoft.

The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium recognizes partners across seven categories including secure supply chain, alliance, innovation, value addition and emerging technology.