CBP Expands Analytics Software Contract With Seerist

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has extended its mission support contract with Seerist‘s federal business unit for another five years, building on the software company’s efforts to assist the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seerist Federal was granted a $3.8 million renewal contract to continue supporting CBP’s various intelligence and operational missions and to provide analytical data using artificial intelligence and Esri-based geographic information system, the company said Tuesday.

The government-focused arm helped the law enforcement agency communicate significant health care events to leaders for use in their decision-making by deploying 115 analytics software licenses to every border state in six weeks during the pandemic.

Under the expanded agreement, Seerist Federal will use its platform to assist CBP’s intelligence watch and border intelligence centers. Its services will also be deployed to departments and offices involved in tactical, operational, and strategic decisions.

John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal, said work during the pandemic aligns with the company’s drive to enable and help CBP and other public safety organizations to leverage data and analysis for predictive decision making.