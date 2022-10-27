Cherokee Federal Secures DHA Contract to Support Military EHR Implementation

A Cherokee Federal business was tapped by the Defense Health Agency to provide services related to the implementation of the Military Health System Genesis under a $33.7 million award.

Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions, which won a similar contract in 2020, is expected to perform work on the firm-fixed-price contract in various military treatment facilities outside the U.S. by June 30, 2024, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

MHS Genesis was initially conceptualized in 2015 when Leidos, Cerner and Accenture teamed up and won a $4.3 billion contract to create an electronic military health records platform.

Earlier in October, the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health announced that it has deployed 67 percent of MHS Genesis, delivering the EHR to 10,000 clinicians and providers across 18 new sites in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

DHA’s project with CNOS is managed by the Defense Healthcare Management Systems-Contracting Division and will be financed with fiscal 2022 procurement funds.