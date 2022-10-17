Christopher Eastman Promoted to C6ISR Advanced Concepts Director Role at Lockheed

Christopher Eastman, who has been with Lockheed Martin for almost two decades now, was promoted to a director role focused on command, control, communications, computers, cyber-defense and combat systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance advanced concepts, according to a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

Prior to the promotion, Eastman worked as senior manager for C6ISR advanced concepts at the aerospace and defense company.

He also served as the senior manager for Lockheed’s mission development group for nearly seven years. In this role, he was responsible for providing the chief technology officer with insights on customer needs while handling a team operation analysis, strategic planning and multidisciplinary engineering professionals.

The George Mason University alum assumed his first Lockheed stint in 2005 as a systems engineer for simulation training and support.