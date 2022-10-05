Cognosante Unit Books CMS Medicaid Customer Service Contract

A Cognosante business has received a $21 million contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to assist consumers with coverage transition needs in connection with the end of the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.

Under the 19-month contract, CognoConnected will help the CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight reach out to those affected by the “unwinding” of the pandemic-related Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement, Cognosante said Tuesday.

Many U.S. states are set to resume eligibility reviews under the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs once the PHE ends. A host of beneficiaries maintained coverage under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and could seek assistance to explore a “qualified health plan.”

CognoConnected intends to deploy local support teams to multiple U.S. states and conduct outreach in partnership with community organizations to provide families with information about the application process in the federally run marketplace.

The business will provide enrollment support virtually or in person.