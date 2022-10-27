in Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace Books Air Force Contract for Comm System Production

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Collins Aerospace a $42 million contract to work on the production of a modern communication system meant for the anticipated Survivable Airborne Operations Center

Collins Aerospace’s development of the Common Very Low Frequency Receiver Increment 2 under the 30-month award is envisioned to aid the SAOC weapon system in passing on commands and control orders, as well as handle crucial directives to the country’s nuclear forces, the Raytheon Technologies unit said Wednesday. 

The CVRi2, which will incorporate the company’s modern OpenVPX architecture, is in accordance with the open mission system and modular systems approach standards.

The commitment will help modernize the capabilities of the Air Force’s Nuclear Command, Control and Communications. 

“Our new modern OpenVPX architecture will provide the U.S. Air Force with expanded capability to ensure our warfighters are equipped to meet our nation’s greatest threats,” said John Sapp, vice president and general manager of integrated solutions at Collins Aerospace.

Written by Regina Garcia

