CTC Secures State Funding for Tech Development; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. will work on developing advanced manufacturing technologies under a Pennsylvania state agency funding worth $1.9 million, which aims to benefit the state’s economy and national security.

The grant will support CTC’s efforts to validate the feasibility of utilizing patented high-temperature technology for the extraction of rare earth elements from coal-based sources. 

The potential technology could lead to the creation of a domestic supply chain of rare earth elements in the state and could eventually do away with spent coal residuals that are harmful to the environment. 

CTC will also work on advancing manufacturing platforms to aid future modular nuclear reactors and legacy systems.

In addition, the grant will enable CTC to assist small- to medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania to expand its cybersecurity compliance approaches.

“CTC is based in Pennsylvania, where spent coal resources are abundant for this technology. We have already been collaborating with some of the larger power plants in western Pennsylvania who possess some of the spent coal byproducts,” said Edward Sheehan, the company’s president and CEO.

Written by Regina Garcia

