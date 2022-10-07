CounterCraft Lands GSA Contract for Cyber Defense Support

Threat intelligence technology maker CounterCraft Security will support the U.S. government’s cybersecurity initiatives under a contract of up to $26.2 million from the General Services Administration.

The sole-source contract enables the Defense Department and other federal agencies to access to CounterCraft’s active cyber defense deception technology, the company said Thursday.

The award followed a three-year effort including a Defense Innovation Unit-led trials that saw CounterCraft competing against more than 20 cybersecurity providers.

CounterCraft’s cyber deception platform is powered by its high interaction deception technology that enables early threat detection and enables government agencies to obtain attackers’ information while defending data in real-time.

“Enabling commercial solutions and advancing public-private partnerships is a strong move by GSA and other forward-thinking federal organizations to stay ahead of threats from nation-state adversaries,” said Amyn Gilani, chief operating officer at CounterCraft.