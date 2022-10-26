CrowdStrike, Ernst & Young Strengthen Partnership on Cloud Services

CrowdStrike is extending its partnership with Ernst & Young to provide cloud network security and observability services to their customers worldwide.

The new agreement centers on using CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to equip DevSecOps teams with Cloud Security and Observability to help prevent data breaches in on-demand computing, the company said Tuesday.

EY currently utilizes CrowdStrike’s capabilities in identity assessment, cyber incident response, recovery and remediation, ransomware readiness and zero trust architecture.

CrowdStrike Cloud Security works to enable EY’s cybersecurity professionals to protect and streamline business-critical workloads by automating hybrid and multi-cloud storage and data transfers. The Falcon LogScale is used with EY’s NextGen security operations center to help customers plan, design, build, operate and automate their IT defense infrastructure.