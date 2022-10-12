in News, Technology

Cubic Unveils Cisco-Powered Router, Switch Network Connectivity Module; Anthony Verna Quoted

Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions division has unveiled a network connectivity device module powered by Cisco‘s router and switching technologies for use in military applications.

M3-SE5 is a rugged router and switch module optimized in size, weight and power that uses Cisco’s ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switch that are designed to enable high-speed networking capabilities, Cubic said Tuesday.

“The increasing volumes of data being transferred throughout the mission chain means high-speed trusted networking capabilities are required from the enterprise to the tactical edge,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president of CMPS’ rugged IoT business unit.

The module is designed to operate across various thermal conditions, survive shocks and vibrations and minimize its electromagnetic footprint.

M3-SE5 can be configured for missions using the Cisco command-line interface or Cubic’s DTECH virtual infrastructure configuration engine software.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

