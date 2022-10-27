DARPA Funds Charles River Analytics’ Human-Machine Interface Modeling R&D

Charles River Analytics looks to help the Department of Defense integrate human-machine interface modeling into the early design phases of artificial intelligence systems used in air and space operations.

The company said Tuesday it received over $9 million in funding to develop modeling platforms under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Enhancing Design for Graceful Extensibility program.

The funds will be used on Charles River’s project known as probabilistic engine for representing and computing enhanced presentation techniques for situational awareness, or PERCEPTS. Its probabilistic methods are envisioned to rate the effectiveness of HMI designs and suggest changes in components, if necessary, in order for developers to create reliable, SA-aware AI systems.

“This kind of early design iteration with HMI design would be incredibly useful wherever large-scale systems are being built— organizations that work in system design, for example, or those building large aircraft,” said Sean Guarino, principal scientist at Charles River Analytics and project manager of PERCEPTS.