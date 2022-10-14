Databricks Cloud Service Platform Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Enterprise software company Databricks has secured an authorized designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its Lakehouse cloud service platform.

The FedRAMP Program Management Office gave the Databricks offerings a moderate impact level designation, allowing contractors and federal agencies to utilize the cloud platform for data, analytics and artificial intelligence consolidation, the San Francisco-based company said Wednesday.

Databricks Lakehouse is available on Amazon Web Services. “[The authorization] will help ensure U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies can more securely run their mission critical applications to take full advantage of the cloud’s agility and cost savings,” commented Jeff Kratz, general manager of AWS Worldwide Public Sector Partners.

Jude Boyle, vice president of public sector at Databricks, said the company teamed up with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on the effort.

The executive added that the platform is meant to help federal customers such as the CMS to replace legacy data with federated lakehouse data.