Former CBP Official David Hansen Assumes Homeland Defense VP Post at Cypress International

David Hansen, former deputy executive director for passenger systems at Customs and Border Protection, has joined Cypress International as vice president for homeland defense and business systems, Hansen announced through a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The executive is a Marine Corps Systems Command veteran with over 24 years of service and was most recently acting executive director for border enforcement management systems at CBP.

During his time at MCSC, the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business alum served as program manager for the Joint Program Office for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected family of vehicles from 2007 to 2013.

Cypress International is a research and consulting services firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.