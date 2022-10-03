DCS Wins $100M Contract to Support USAF Aircraft Store Certification Process

Professional services company DCS has won a five-year, $99.5 million contract to perform modeling, analysis and tools support work for the U.S. Air Force’s Seek Eagle aircraft-stores certification program.

Alexandria, Virginia-based DCS will help the service branch develop tools to ensure items for carriage are compatible with multirole aircraft platforms, the Department of Defense said Friday.

USAF additionally tasked the company to formulate engineering and scientific methods for the compatibility evaluation process.

The Air Force Test Center in Florida is the contracting activity and is obligating $17 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

The branch’s Seek Eagle Office leads the process of determining the safety, accuracy and compatibility of stores such as weapons, deployable countermeasures, suspension equipment, tanks and pods on USAF and foreign military sales aircraft.