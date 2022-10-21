Deloitte Updates Digital Service Delivery Tools Suite for Public Sector Agencies

Deloitte has added new features to a platform built to help government customers modernize information technology applications that support the delivery of public services.

The digital service delivery platform update was made over the past year to support evolving modernization requirements in the public sector, the company said Thursday.

Deloitte now has 16 software systems in the suite, such as HealthPrism for identifying and helping populations that are vulnerable to diseases, and HX TrustID for calibrating citizen trust.

The portfolio also features OperateEdge, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to support IT service management and DevSecOps tools, and the Pallium program integrity application for fraud, waste and abuse prevention and recovery.

The company rolled out the platform in September 2021 with tools meant to help government users manage programs for child care, long-term care, Medicaid, nutrition benefits, employment and training, and assistance for finance, housing, utilities and refugees.