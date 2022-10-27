DHS to Host Industry Day on Cloud Services Procurement Plan

The Department of Homeland Security will hold an industry day on Nov. 7 to discuss the Enterprise CLoud Infrastructure Provider Suite program currently in development.

DHS will provide an overview of the award structure, projected spend and scope of the proposed ECLIPS program and host a question-and-answer session related to the effort, according to a notice published Monday.

In September, DHS solicited feedback on a draft package providing information on the proposed project strategy, scope and pricing model for the then-unnamed program to meet the department’s enterprise cloud service requirements.

The department plans to launch a full-and-open competition for a potential 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cloud services including infrastructure as a service, software as a service, platform as a service and product offerings approved under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, according to the draft industry engagement package.

Industry stakeholders have until Nov. 3 to register for the industry day.